Winning lottery ticket worth $58K sold at Polk County gas station
POINCIANA, Fla. - A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth nearly $58,000 was sold in Polk County for Thursday's Fantasy 5 drawing.
The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Village Market at ExxonMobil at 4055 Lame Marion Creek Drive in Poinciana, lottery officials said. It's worth $57,905.67.
The winning numbers for Thursday evening's drawing were 10-16-19-21-33.
Another winning ticket for this drawing was sold at a Winn-Dixie in Palm Harbor. Additionally, a midday draw-winning ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station in Jacksonville on Thursday.
Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
