LPGA great Annika Sorenstam and her son to play in PNC Championship

This January at the Ritz Grande Lakes in Orlando, some of the greatest golfers of all time - like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas - will tee it up with their children and parents at the PNC Championship. It's an annual parent/child tournament.

For the first time, LPGA great Annika Sorenstam will play with her son Will McGee. Sorenstam played with her father in the tournament last year.

"I just want him to have a good time and just kinda think of what golf has meant to us," said Sorenstam. "I think we just thought he's ready, I mean we know what we're capable of, you know it's gonna be hard to beat all of them, but to us, it's a lot more than the score."

Will, 11, has a career-low round of 73 and plays on the junior tournament circuit often. He's very thrilled to get to play in this event with his mom. "I'm just really excited to be able to play in a tournament with all these professionals that have won many majors. And then just have fun with my mom."

The profile of this tournament skyrocketed last year, when Tiger Woods played with his young son, Charlie.

"I think it's inspiring. And really when you look at Will, to watch somebody at a similar age to do things that's inspiring," said Sorenstam. "And I think it's motivated Will to practice a lot. And he loves the game so much. I think that's really the story here too, is hopefully Will can inspire others. I mean that's what really this sport is all about, is inspiring others and we know it's a game for life."

Will takes golf lessons with a coach, but Annika does also help him with his game. And even though she's considered the greatest player of all time, to Will, she's still also just mom."

"She gives me good advice, but I don't listen most of the time," said Will. '"I don't know, I just like doing what I usually do."

"I enjoy it, I mean I think I care more about his game than I do my own game. Because I just wanna share everything that I know, and you know just kind of help him," said Sorenstam. We all know, my career is on the way down, his is on its way up, so how can I help him? But I try to also you know, let him do his thing, experiment and play with his friends."

This will truly be a family event, with dad Mike McGee caddying for Will, and Annika's father caddying for her.

Annika says she hopes Will enjoys the tournament, gets a taste of high-level competition, and builds some lasting memories.

"So it's probably gonna be like more fun with family, rather then just having like a friend or somebody caddy," said Will. "Because if you have a bad shot they're just there for me."

"I just want him to have a good time, and spending time together, and just the experience," said Sorenstam. "I mean, we were out there not too long ago practicing a little bit and you know he turned to me and he said 'you know momma, in a few weeks I'll be putting here with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas' and that warmed my heart."