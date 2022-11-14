Missing Florida teen found dead at cemetery in Marion County

A teenager who was reported missing last week was found shot to death at a cemetery in Marion County, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. saying Kenneth Carr Jr. 16, had been found dead at the Campground Cemetery on NW 130th Street in Reddick. Family members reported Carr missing the day prior to his body being found, the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS:

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Joe Miller at (352) 369-6806. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867). When calling CrimeStoppers, please reference 22-63 in your tip.