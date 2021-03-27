Lowe's to give away free 'Garden-to-Go' kits in April

article

Spring has sprung and Lowe's wants to help families transform their homes in the spirit of the season!

On each Thursday in April, Lowe's is giving away free 'Garden-to-Go' kits at their stores as part of the company's SpringFest event.

The family-friendly activity kits can be reserved on Lowe's website starting one week before each curbside event. Kits include:

April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.

April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.

The first registration date opens on April 1.

In addition to the free kits, Lowe's SpringFest will feature values on products "and opportunities to learn new skills through online and in-store demos in select stores—from lawncare maintenance with Scotts to paint demos with The Sherwin-Williams Company, all following safety and social distancing guidelines," Lowe's said in a press release.

"With 55 percent of homeowners surveyed inspired to upgrade their outdoor entertaining in creative ways, SpringFest will offer everything they need to satisfy spring fever."