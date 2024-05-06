Lockdown at Winter Springs High School triggered by water gun sighting, officials say

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

A brief lockdown at Winter Springs High School on Monday was triggered by a water gun sighting, according to officials.

The "code red" was initiated out of an abundance of caution after school administrators and local law enforcement were alerted to students with a weapon on campus, according to a spokesperson from Seminole County Public Schools and the Winter Springs Police Department.

The school district said two students were seen with what appeared to be a green toy water gun.

Police made contact with the students and determined there wasn't an actual weapon on campus, nor was there a threat to students or staff.

"We want to thank the school administration, staff, and Seminole County Sheriff's Office for quickly addressing this incident," the Winter Springs Police Department said in a statement. "Parents, it's crucial to have open conversations with your children about making responsible decisions and promptly reporting any threats to school officials. Remember, if you see something, say something."

The "code red" was lifted after officials determined there was no threat.