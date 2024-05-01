Police continue search for shooter of Sanford teen injured days before 18th birthday

Authorities are still actively seeking the individual responsible for shooting a teenage girl just days before her 18th birthday, leaving her in critical condition as she fights for her life in the hospital.

The victim, Layla Bennett, remains hospitalized, and her condition is dire after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. The incident, characterized as a drive-by shooting, occurred Monday evening while Bennett and another teenager were standing in front of a residence on Scott Drive in Sanford.

While the other teenager suffered a grazing wound, Bennett's injury is far more severe. She continues to battle critical brain swelling, though her vitals remain stable, offering a glimmer of hope to her family and friends.

Described as bubbly and funny, Bennett is known for her resilience and determination. According to those closest to her, her aspirations to become a firefighter one day underscore her fighting spirit.

"You hurt when they hurt. Seeing her hurt in this physical pain is the worst," Knight said. "Everyone is hurting, but everyone is praying."

MORE HEADLINES:

As Bennett's 18th birthday approaches on Thursday, her friends plan to assemble a video montage to remind her of their unwavering support and love during this challenging time.

"[We will] play a video for her in her ear and tell her ‘Happy Birthday!’ and we love her!"

Sanford Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident involving a perpetrator driving a red SUV to come forward.

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact Sanford Police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).