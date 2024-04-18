Florida police issue warning over 'Senior Assassin' game

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

Police in Satellite Beach are warning residents of a game being played by high school seniors that involves masks, hoodies and fake guns.

"Senior Assassin" is underway, triggering a warning from the Satellite Beach Police Department which said they're aware of what's going on.

'We want it clean': BCSO arrest 22 people, condemn property causing issues for neighbors

The game is played by high school seniors taking part in a viral social media game that calls for sneaking up on friends. Residents have reported witnessing these seniors wearing hoodies or masks and sneaking around their neighbors' homes, police said.

Satellite Beach police have responded to each 911 call without knowledge of whether this is an incident of students having fun or actual crimes being committed.

Volusia County woman charged for shooting death of her child's father in the middle of street: Deputies

"We would like to remind the community that the sight of firearms, whether real or fake, may instill fear among the public," police said on social media, adding that they strongly urge parents to talk to their children about the risks of playing this game. They're also discouraging the use of realistic fake guns.

Police said incidents involving "Senior Assassin" could bring about disorderly conduct charges depending on the seriousness of the situation.