Local pizza shop donates pies to frontline workers

A local pizza shop owner said he could never stop making pizzas whether he had the customers or not, so he’s tossing up pizzas to deliver to first responders.

“Just show them a little appreciation from a local business owner,” Pizza Mia owner Salvatore Conigliaro said.

Conigliaro is baking Brooklyn-style pizzas to give to people on the frontlines.

“They’re working very hard to save lives and I know the last thing they want to think of on their mind is food, so this is why I’m donating food to all of the first responders,” he said.

It started with a large stack of pizzas to the healthcare workers at AdventHealth.

“It’s important to me,” Conigliaro said. “My wife is a first responder. I know how hard they work, so I want to show my appreciation towards them.”

Now, he’s loading up to spread kindness and gratitude to emergency responders.

“I know everyone is going through a rough time right now,” he said. “As a business owner, things are rough for us. We’re running about 50 to 60 percent, but this doesn’t stop me from doing what I’m doing.”

In fact, he said he chose to keep all of his employees on payroll.

“It’s time to feed you guys,” he said to some firefighters.

He's paying it forward one pizza at a time.

“Enjoy the food if you need more you know where to find me,” he said as he waved goodbye.