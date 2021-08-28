Local leaders hold drive-thru fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims

A very unique drive-thru event took place on Saturday.

Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and restauranteur Dr. Donel Richemond teamed up for a special fundraiser selling Caribbean favorites to raise money for earthquake victims in Haiti.

"Today, we are serving stew chicken with red bean and rice legume. We are also serving fried pork," Dr. Richemond said.

Each meal is $10 and 100% of the proceeds are going to Haiti.

The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network is assisting in vetting the organizations that are directly serving the people of Haiti.

"We know that our brothers and sisters in Haiti are suffering. They’re still suffering and we just wanted to lend a hand up to them," Commissioner Siplin said.

Both Commissioner Siplin and the doctor were born in Haiti and still have family there.

The small island country was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake two weeks ago.

"I’m worried about coronavirus. Now, I’m worried about earthquake. What’s next?," Dr. Richemond said.

He says he hears from family back in Haiti.

"Every day they’re watching out for storms now. It’s the aftermath," Richemond said.

Supporters paid for their meals thru Eventbrite.

Volunteers set up a makeshift drive-thru at Kann Caribbean Kitchens on Kirkman and were asked to stay in their cars while they picked up their meals.

The two community leaders and volunteers hope the donations they’ll make will send an important message back to Haiti.

"We have faith. We want them to continue to have the faith," Commissioner Siplin said.

If you can’t make it out to the fundraiser and want to contribute, you can do so at HaitiReliefFund.eventbrite.com.