Widow of Daytona Beach jewelry store owner grieves loss of husband after deadly shooting

For the first time, we are hearing from the wife of a man whom police say was shot and killed during a violent attack inside his jewelry store.

The shooting occurred at Volusia Gold Diamond & Loans in Daytona Beach on Friday.

It was difficult for the grieving mother and her daughters to hold back their tears when FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns interviewed them at the funeral home. The entire family is in shock over losing their patriarch, Ghazi, known as Gus.

"We are lost. We are just so desolate and not even believing it at this point," says wife Leigh Osta.

RELATED: Employee dead, suspect injured in shootings inside Daytona Beach jewelry store: Police

The shooting happened inside the jewelry store, which has now become a memorial. Police say Gus was killed when a known customer opened fire. Gus's son attempted to shoot the suspect to stop him, but it was too late, investigators say.

Gus was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, three daughters, and a son. His wife, holding back tears, recounted the tragic event.

The Daytona Beach Police are still investigating the deadly shooting. Murder suspect John Craiger is currently being held in Volusia County Jail without bond.