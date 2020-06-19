Local immigration attorney reacts to DACA Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court decision grants temporary relief to about 25,000 people in Florida. A local immigration attorney said he is happy to share the news with his clients.

“I can only try to imagine what a DACA or dreamer feels every day not knowing what tomorrow holds for them,” attorney Nayef Mubarak said.

Mubarak said while the Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants, there is still too much uncertainty with what the future may hold for some 25,000 DACA recipients in Florida.

“For us, it is a great relief for many of our clients and our dreamers, but we still need something permanent,” Mubarak said. “This just kind of delays the unknown for them for another year and a half or so. The administration will still have the opportunity to try again.”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created in 2012 as a way to protect children who were brought into the country illegally.

RELATED: Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s bid to end DACA

“We do hear a lot – why don’t these people just legalize themselves? Why don’t they do it the right way?” Mubarak said. “Well, there is no way. There is no way to just apply and become legal if you are ineligible for your manner of entry.”

Advertisement

Shut out from citizenship due to technicalities in the system.

“They were brought here by somebody,” Mubarak said. “And now they’re serving a life sentence of not being able to get a permanent status in the United States. Moreover, to be eligible you can’t have major criminal history. You must be a law-abiding citizen. They are being screened.”

The Supreme Court ruling that the Trump administration did not follow proper procedure when attempting to end DACA, means some 650,000 people nationwide can breathe a sigh of relief at least for now.