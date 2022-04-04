Deaf landscaper whose trailer was stolen gets help from local business owners

After seeing FOX 35’s story about a Winter Park man whose trailer was stolen, some Central Florida business owners stepped in to help.

"We’re inspired by people like that, and it motivated us to do something about it," said John Vick, who owns AMP Trailers in DeLand.

We reported on Joshua Lovett Friday night. The deaf father of three runs his own landscaping and handyman business. But last week, thieves stole his work trailer with all of his tools inside.

"I started off getting social security. That’s not really enough for somebody to live on, and it’s not the message I wanted to send to my children – you know? I started this company, and it’s been going great," Lovett said in an interview on Friday.

RELATED: Deaf father of 3 says thieves stole his work trailer, thousands in tools

Lovett’s trailer was found a mangled mess in Seminole County after a police chased down the man towing it.

"I told everybody in the house – ‘I’m buying this guy a trailer.’ That was the least I could do," said Billy Chilson, owner of The Body Shop Total Car Care in DeLand.

Chilson says he got to work Saturday morning - reaching out to some friends who sell trailers. The same day, the men were able to deliver the new trailer to Lovett.

"We’re hoping this will help Mr. Lovett get back on his feet faster and get back to work. Doing his thing," Vick said.

Chilson says Lovett was very appreciative and said: "’Oh my God you just saved my life. Thank you. I can’t thank you enough.’ That hit home."

Lovett has also raised more than $6,000 on GoFundMe for more tools. He says he’s back to work and everyone pitching in has made the rebuild much easier.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.