'Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee' identified; person of interest identified, officials say

A young woman killed more than 50 years ago – known as "Little Miss Lake Penasoffkee" – has been identified, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives also identified a person of interest in her death.

"Today, Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee has a name."

Who was "Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee?"

On Feb. 19, 1971, a young woman was found dead under the Lake Panasoffkee Bridge near Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Up until today, she had never been identiifed.

She was found on the east side near mile marker 322, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said at the time. Authorities estimated she was in her 20s. She reportedly had a belt wrapped around her neck. She was wearing a thin yellow necklace, had a yellow metal ring on her right hand, and a 17 jewel Baylor watch on her left wrist.

On Wednesday, Sumter County officials said "Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee" had been identified.

Person of interest identified

Officials also identified a person of interest in the woman's death – her estranged husband.

Sumter County update marking 50th anniversary of the woman's death

In March 2012, the Anthropology Department at the University of South Florida re-examined the woman's remains to hopefully develop a better composite image, hoping to identify the woman.

Officials said that analysis determined the woman may have been of Greek descent and likely came to the U.S. 10-12 months before her death. Authorities said she may have been from Lavrion, Greece, which is about 60 miles from Athens, due to the high level of lead found in her teeth. Lavrion is known for high levels of lead due to mining operations in the area, officials said.

The woman was estimated to be between 17-24 years old at the time of her death. She was between 5' 2" and 5' 5" tall and weighed 110-120 pounds. She was wearing plaid green pants, a matching solid green shirt, and a shawl with green and yellow print.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or what happened to her is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (352)793-2621 or to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).