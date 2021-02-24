List: Where in Florida CVS is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

article

Some CVS pharmacies in Florida will soon begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a news conference on Tuesday that 15 CVS locations across Florida are going to begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, including one in Volusia County, two from Polk County, and one in Flagler County.

The rest are located across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, Hillsborough, Hendry, St. Lucie, Manatee, Gadsden, and Escambia counties.

The locations will reportedly be able to do 100 shots a day.

Participating CVS locations are in the following Florida cities:

Belle Glade, FL

Bradenton, FL

Clewiston, FL

Daytona Beach, FL

Doral, FL

Fort Pierce, FL

Haines City, FL

Hialeah, FL

Homestead, FL

Lakeland, FL

Miami, FL

Miami Beach, FL

Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Lakes, FL

Naples, FL

North Miami, FL

North Miami Beach, FL

Palm Coast, FL

Pensacola, FL

Plant City, FL

Plantation, FL

Quincy, FL

Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Tamarac, FL

Residents 65 and older can start registering for appointments at CVS.com now by entering their zip code and checking availability. You can also call 1-800-746-7287 to book a time.

At least 50 percent of the state’s four million residents who are 65 or older have been vaccinated, which is why Florida can soon start inoculating other groups. He said the number of residents currently ill with COVID-19 and hospitalized has continued to fall.

Almost 2 million Floridians have gotten the disease and more than 30,000 have died since it was first detected almost a year ago.

