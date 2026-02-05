article

The Brief The Rays released renderings of a proposed $2.3 billion ballpark and mixed-use district at Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus. County and college leaders approved initial agreements, and are now beginning funding talks and community engagement. The project could generate $34 billion in economic impact and add nearly 11,900 jobs. The Rays and HC are targeting a 2029 opening.



The Tampa Bay Rays released renderings Thursday of a proposed new ballpark and mixed-use district planned for Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus.

The backstory:

Team officials said the pictures give fans an early look at their plans for a $2.3 billion stadium that will continue to develop based on studies and community feedback.

"We’re proud to share our bold and dynamic vision for the ballpark, and believe strongly in its ability to benefit the team and our fans, Hillsborough College, the surrounding neighborhoods and the entire region," Rays CEO Ken Babby said. "Our community can be assured, however, that we want the ballpark and district design to reflect the voices of the people who live, work, study and operate businesses here. In that spirit, we look forward to meeting and listening to as many people from across Tampa Bay as we can in the weeks ahead."

Earlier this week, the Hillsborough College Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rays to redevelop the HC Dale Mabry campus as part of a new ballpark district across from Raymond James Stadium. The Hillsborough County Commission also voted unanimously to begin negotiations with the Rays on how they will fund the proposed ballpark.

By the numbers:

Officials say the partnership aims to improve campus facilities and expand workforce development, curriculum and internship opportunities for more than 45,000 students while also allowing the region to thrive in growth.

The 120-acre project would be a public-private partnership, with ballpark costs shared between the Rays, Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa. The multi-billion-dollar mixed-use development would be privately financed.

An independent economic analysis estimates the development could generate $34 billion in total economic impact, adding nearly 11,900 jobs and attract about 10 million visitors annually once fully built, comparable to attendance at a major U.S. theme park.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan believes the entire development, beyond the stadium, could be between $8 billion and $10 billion.

What's next:

The Rays and HC hope to finalize a deal within six months. They are working with partners and stakeholders, including local governments, public schools, design and engineering firms, legal and financial advisors, and regional sports organizations.

In the next few weeks, the Rays, HC and local leaders plan to host community engagement sessions across the county, allowing residents, students, fans and business leaders opportunities to get involved and review concepts, ask questions and provide feedback.

Officials say dates, times and locations for the sessions will be announced shortly.

The Rays will return to Tropicana Field for the 2026 season, with hopes to move into their new stadium for Opening Day 2029.

What they're saying:

Earlier this week at Hillsborough College, Governor Ron DeSantis, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and HC President Ken Atwater voiced their support of the Rays’ potential plans for a new stadium. They emphasized the time is now to expand baseball in Tampa Bay, which could benefit not only the franchise but the college as well.

"I’m incredibly grateful for what our organization and the Tampa community have accomplished in just over 100 days since acquiring the team, and of the progress we are making together toward a Forever Home for the Rays and our loyal fans," Patrick Zalupski, managing partner of the Tampa Bay Rays, said. "Hillsborough County’s unanimous vote is a significant milestone and a clear signal that Tampa is serious about keeping Major League Baseball in this region and transforming Tampa Bay for generations to come."

What you can do:

Fans can learn more about the project and place a $19.98 deposit for early access to seating in the proposed new ballpark by visiting here.