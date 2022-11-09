LIST: These Florida Publix stores are closing early ahead of Hurricane Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole continues to intensify on its path toward Florida, Publix announced that several of its grocery stores will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The early closures come as Nicole is forecast to make landfall on the east coast of the state as a Category 1 hurricane.

Stores in the following counties will close at noon on Wednesday:

Brevard

Indian River

Okeechobee- Only store #118 (located at 3551 US Highway 441 S, Okeechobee) will close at noon today (11/9)

St. Lucie County (anticipated to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7am)

The stores are expected to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

In addition, stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and are expected to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m.

In Palm Beach County, the following stores have adjusted hours:

#1049 (located at 500 N US Highway 1, Tequesta) will close at noon today (11/9)

#1333 (located at 17400 N Alternate A1A, Jupiter) will close at noon today (11/9)

#401 (located at 95 S US Highway 1, Jupiter) will close at noon today (11/9)

#228 (located at 6330 W Indiantown Rd., Jupiter) will close at 2pm today (11/9)

#638 (located at 10142 W Indiantown Rd., Jupiter) will close at 2pm today (11/9)

Keep in mind that more stores could modify hours as we continue to watch the forecasted track and intensity of Nicole.