Plans for Margaritaville development in Melbourne remain in place despite delays

The Brief Plans to build a Margaritaville in Melbourne are still moving forward despite years of delays.

Rising costs, now estimated at near $100 million, mean developers need additional investors.

City leaders say permits are renewed, and infrastructure work is already in place.

Plans to build a Margaritaville development along U.S. 1 in Melbourne remain active, though the long-discussed project continues to face financial hurdles, city officials said.

The proposed development would transform a fenced waterfront property into a Margaritaville complex, including a public boardwalk.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said rising construction costs have delayed progress. He estimated the project was initially projected at $55 million to $60 million but has since grown to roughly $100 million.

What's next:

Alfrey said additional investors are needed to help move the project forward.

"They’re looking forward to moving forward once they hopefully sign some agreements with some junior developers, some other people, to help them out financially," he said.

Despite the delays, Alfrey expressed confidence in the project’s developer, Harry Mirpuri, describing him as committed to seeing the development through.

"This is a project that he’s put his heart and soul in," Alfrey said. "It’s not something that a big corporation is doing. It’s a local developer."

The mayor said permits have been renewed and that significant infrastructure work has already been completed and paid for.

There is no set timeline for when construction could begin, but Alfrey said efforts to secure additional investment are ongoing as the city continues to pursue the Margaritaville project.