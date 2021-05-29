Lions drop first decision of 2021, fall on road to New York Red Bulls

article

Orlando City SC (3-1-3, 12 points) saw its unbeaten run to start 2021 come to a halt on Saturday afternoon, with the Lions falling 2-1 on the road at the New York Red Bulls (3-4-0, 9 points).

The home side built up a two-goal lead that lasted much of the match, however Orlando newcomer Silvester van der Water capitalized in the 84th minute to score his first goal as a Lion, one that also ended the Red Bulls shutout bid.

Homegrown defender Mikey Halliday earned his professional debut on the afternoon, coming from a start at outside back, and went on to play a total of 63 minutes.

Both Orlando and New York wore their 2021 PRIMEBLUE jerseys, which were made from 50% Parley Ocean Plastic yarn. A selection of the Lions’ game-worn kits will be auctioned off by the Orlando City Foundation with proceeds going to environment and sustainability efforts.