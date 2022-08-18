Mother, child reportedly struck by lightning near elementary school in Winter Springs

article

A mother and her child were reportedly struck by lightning in Winter Springs as they waited for another child to get out of school Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Seminole County Fire Department said its crews responded to the area of Park Villa Place before 2:30 p.m., and took both to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known, but fire and rescue said the mother at one point didn't have a pulse. A pet dog was also involved. The whereabouts of the dog and the extent of its injuries are unknown.

Officers believe the incident happened at Trotwood Park, which is near Keeth Elementary School and Indian Trails Middle.

Around the same time, crews also responded to a house fire on Partridge Circle in Winter Springs after lightning hit a nearby tree and a part of the house. Officials said no one was injured, and the fire was easily put out.

The FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar captured multiple lightning strikes in Winter Springs as strong storms moved across the area.

LIVE RADAR: Strong storms continue to move across the Central Florida area. See the latest weather conditions here.

Florida is no stranger to powerful lightning storms. The area is considered the "lightning strike capital." On average, 10 people are killed by lightning each year in Florida, the most of any state in the U.S. according to the National Weather Service.