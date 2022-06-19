Lightning Safety Awareness Week kicks off in Florida

article

National Lightning Safety Awareness Week has officially started on Sunday and will continue on until Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, Lightning Safety Awareness Week was enacted in 2001 to bring attention to lightning as an underrated killer. The United States has experienced a drop in lightning related deaths from 55 percent a year to less than 30 percent in 2022.

The NWS says that Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S due to more people dying of lightning strikes every year. On average, 10 people die each year and Florida offers prime environmental conditions for thunderstorms to form.

The NWS shared the following facts about lightning and ways to stay safe during a storm:

Striking facts about lightning

The average lightning strike is around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can tell how far away a lightning strike is by counting the seconds in between the initial flash and hearing the thunder. Every five seconds is about one mile away.

It is a myth that lightning never strikes the same place twice, it can often strike the same place more than once.

Hiding under a tree is the second leading cause of lightning casualties.

Lightning can strike more than three miles from the center of a storm and around 10-15 miles from the outskirts of a storm.

Rubber cannot protect you from lightning, cars are safe due to the metal shell and steel frame.

How to stay safe during a storm