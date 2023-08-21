Expand / Collapse search

Lightning bolt strikes tree near parked car at Florida sheriff's office: WATCH

By Dani Medina
Florida
A lightning strike was captured on camera by the Lee County Sheriff's Office in their parking lot. A bolt of lightning struck a tree.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a bolt of lightning striking a tree in its back parking lot on Thursday. The video – posted on Facebook to the tune of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" – shows a bright flash of orange near a tree as a car drives by in the parking lot. 

One vehicle had mechanical damage, but no injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said. 

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is located on 6 Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. 

Photo: Lee County Sheriffs Office

Lightning safety

Here are a few lightning safety tips from the National Hurricane Center:

  • Avoid contact with corded phones.
  • Avoid contact with electrical equipment or cords.  If you plan to unplug any electrical equipment, do so before the storm arrives.
  • Avoid contact with plumbing.  When thunderstorms are occurring, do not take a shower or bath, wash dishes, or do the laundry. Wait until after the storm.
  • Move away from windows and doors.  Do not stay on the porch.

Debunking common lightning myths

NHC is debunking common myths surrounding lightning:

  • Myth: Cars are safe because the rubber tires insulate them from the ground.
  • Truth: Rubber tires provide no protection from lightning.  Cars are safe because of their metal shell and steel frame.  Convertibles are not safe.
  • Myth: Lightning-strike victims are electrified and should not be touched.
  • Truth: Lightning-strike victims carry no residual electrical charge. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim to give them first aid.
  • Myth: If it is not raining, then there is no danger from lightning.
  • Truth: Lightning often strikes outside of the rain area to as much as 10 miles (even greater distances in exceptional situations).
  • Myth: Heat lightning occurs after very hot summer days and poses no hazard.
  • Truth: Heat lightning is a term used to describe lightning from a thunderstorm too far away for the thunder to be heard. The lightning hazard increases as you move toward the storm and   eventually the thunder will also be heard.