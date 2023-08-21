Lightning bolt strikes tree near parked car at Florida sheriff's office: WATCH

Lightning struck a tree at a Florida sheriff's office parking lot – and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a bolt of lightning striking a tree in its back parking lot on Thursday. The video – posted on Facebook to the tune of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" – shows a bright flash of orange near a tree as a car drives by in the parking lot.

One vehicle had mechanical damage, but no injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is located on 6 Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.

Photo: Lee County Sheriffs Office

Lightning safety

Here are a few lightning safety tips from the National Hurricane Center:

Avoid contact with corded phones.

Avoid contact with electrical equipment or cords. If you plan to unplug any electrical equipment, do so before the storm arrives.

Avoid contact with plumbing. When thunderstorms are occurring, do not take a shower or bath, wash dishes, or do the laundry. Wait until after the storm.

Move away from windows and doors. Do not stay on the porch.

Debunking common lightning myths

NHC is debunking common myths surrounding lightning:

Myth : Cars are safe because the rubber tires insulate them from the ground.

Truth: Rubber tires provide no protection from lightning. Cars are safe because of their metal shell and steel frame. Convertibles are not safe.

Myth : Lightning-strike victims are electrified and should not be touched.

Truth: Lightning-strike victims carry no residual electrical charge. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim to give them first aid.

Myth : If it is not raining, then there is no danger from lightning.

Truth: Lightning often strikes outside of the rain area to as much as 10 miles (even greater distances in exceptional situations).