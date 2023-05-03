Liberty High School parent accused of punching umpire during game: Deputies

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will hold a 2:45 p.m. presser regarding a parent punching an umpire during a baseball game.

Deputies said the Liberty High School umpire was allegedly punched in the back of the head by a parent during an April 18 game.

The sheriff's office said the parent of one of the players was upset at the umpire for an undisclosed reason.

The parent faces charges of battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.

This story will be updated with more information following the 2:45 p.m. press conference.