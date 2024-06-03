Expand / Collapse search

Leesburg robbery suspect identified, arrest warrant issued for murder

By Dani Medina
Published  June 3, 2024 10:48am EDT
Leesburg
FOX 35 Orlando

LEESBURG, Fla. - Police have identified and secured an arrest warrant for the man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store clerk during an armed robbery last week, the Leesburg Police Department said in an update on Monday morning. 

The warrant for Alex Lopez, a 25-year-old from Wildwood, is for murder/premeditated homicide, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use/possessing a firearm during a felony, according to police. 

Police have tried to locate Lopez, but are now working with other agencies to locate and arrest him. 

Lopez may be armed and dangerous, police said. 

Monday's update comes days after Lopez walked into Fast Stop Superette on Picciola Road in Leesburg last Thursday and allegedly shot 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, who died after being transported to a local hospital. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the convenience store and allegedly shooting the clerk several times before hopping over the counter and eventually leaving the store. 

Shihadeh was on a FaceTime call with his wife at the time of the armed robbery. 

"All of a sudden, I saw panic on his face. I heard him scream, ‘No!’. I started immediately screaming," Monique Shihadeh told FOX 35. 

It was also their youngest daughter's 16th birthday.

Monique Shihadeh said her family wants her husband to be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father. Justice is the only thing that can help ease her pain right now, she added. 

"We want our family back. I want my husband back. That can't be given to me, but the biggest reward that could be given to me is catching the person that took him from us," she said.