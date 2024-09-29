Leesburg Police looking for 3 suspects after an 87-year-old man was shot inside his car

STREAM FOX 35:

The Leesburg Police Department is currently looking for 3 suspects involved in the shooting of an 87-year-old man.

Officers responded to a shooting outside a gas station in Leesburg on Saturday afternoon around 2:40 p.m.

According to officials, three suspects approached the vehicle of an 87-year-old man.

Two of those suspects went to the passenger side door while the other went to the driver-side door where the man was sitting.

Some kind of confrontation took place which ended with the 87-year-old man being shot.

The three suspects had fled on foot and have not yet been located by police.

The 87-year-old victim was transported to the hospital last night and underwent surgery. We do not know the victims' current condition.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the three suspects' identities or whereabouts to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-8477.