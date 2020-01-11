Leesburg church suffers 'major smoke damage' after fire

Lake County fire crews responded to a church fire in Leesburg around 6:45 p.m. on Friday night.

According to officials, the youth and children’s building of the GraceWay church on Morningside Drive caught on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but church officials said major smoke damage was done to the youth and children’s building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Pastor Shawn Smith says they will have worship on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.