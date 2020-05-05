Lawmaker Mercado to challenge Rick Singh for Orange County Property Appraiser

article

State Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, filed paperwork Monday to run for Orange County property appraiser, opening a Central Florida House seat this year.

Mercado was first elected to the House in 2016 and had opened a campaign account to run again for the seat in November. But in switching to the local race, she will try to unseat Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh.

“Thrilled to announce that I filed for Orange County Property Appraiser today! I am passionate about serving Orange County at the local level and bringing a fresh perspective to the Property Appraiser’s Office,” Mercado tweeted Monday.

Orlando Democrat Anthony Tsonis opened a campaign account April 23 to run in House District 48 and is the only candidate who has taken that initial step, according to the state Division of Elections website.