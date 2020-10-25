Law enforcement patrols Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach

Truck enthusiasts are swarming Daytona Beach Shores for its first-ever "Trucktoberfest."

Hundreds of trucks are expected to be out on Sunday.

Police officers said that they will be out in full force over the weekend. So far, they have not indicated any trouble.

Law enforcement reportedly has all hands on deck though, especially as September's truck event lead to a long list of complaints of rowdy crowds and loud noise.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that they have a zero-tolerance policy this year. Deputy Chief Jakari Young explained that "it basically just got put out there as a takeover event. Let's come to Daytona Beach and takeover. They're basically planning to riding on the beach during the day and cruising A1A at night."

FOX 35 will monitor the event.

