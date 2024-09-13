Laurie Shaver trial: Closing arguments to begin for Florida woman accused of killing, burying husband

Stream the Laurie Shaver trial:

Final closing arguments are set to take place on Friday morning for Laurie Shaver, a Lake County woman accused of killing her husband and burying his body beneath a firepit and concrete slab in 2015.

Shaver is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact in her husband, Michael Shaver's death. She's accused of killing him sometime in 2015 and then hiding his body for years beneath a concrete slab in the backyard of her Clermont home.

Following closing arguments, a jury will begin deliberations. FOX 35 News will stream the trial live in the above video player.

Shaver testified in her own defense on Thursday for nearly two hours. Shaver alleged that at the crux of their relationship, Michael was mad that she became pregnant – and that the two fought before he was shot and killed.

Pictured from left to right: Laurie Shaver and Michael Shaver

Another surprise during trial, Shaver's daughter testified under oath that she – not Laurie – shot her father, Michael, because he allegedly attacked Laurie and threatened to kill her. She would have been around 7 at the time.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office first began an investigation after a friend of Michael Shaver asked deputies to do a well-being check on him in February 2018. He told them he had not heard from Michael since the latter part of 2015.

PREVIOUS TRIAL COVERAGE

Michael's skeletal remains were found the following month buried three feet beneath a firepit and concrete slab, according to a probable cause statement. Officials determined that Michael had been shot one time in the back of the head.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged Laurie pretended to be her husband for months after his death – communicating with friends, family, his boss, and colleagues via text messages and Facebook messages.

She reportedly told friends that Michael left the family and moved to Georgia and other states, which, according to family and the arrest report, seemed out of character for him.