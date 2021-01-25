Lakeland father and son celebrate in living room as Bucs claim Super Bowl spot

A father and his young son jumped around their Lakeland home in absolute delight as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

"SUPER BOWL AT HOME BABY!!!! LETS GO TAMPA BAY!!!!" wrote Nick Foster in a post that featured a video of him yelling and lifting his son Luke into the air.

The video was filmed by Nick Foster’s wife, Francie.

Tampa Bay outlasted the Packers, holding on for a tight 31-26 win at Lambeau Field, giving star quarterback Tom Brady the chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring.

READ: Buccaneers make history as first team to play Super Bowl in home stadium

The win against the Packers sends Brady to his 10th Super Bowl, but his first as a Buccaneer. And for the Bucs, this is the second time the team has played in a Super Bowl; they topped the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Advertisement

The Bucs will be the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.