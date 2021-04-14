Lake-Sumter State College offering COVID-19 vaccinations to students, employees

article

Lake-Sumter State College will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to its students and staff on April 14-15.

"We are thankful for the opportunity from the Florida Department of Health to offer a vaccination event for our students and employees on campus," said Dr. Heather Bigard, Executive Vice President at Lake-Sumter State College. "The COVID-19 vaccination is an important step in ending the pandemic and protecting individuals from COVID-19 and severe complications. We are strongly encouraging all members of the LSSC community to get their COVID-19 vaccine at this event or another community site."

This event will take place on April 14-15 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Cooper Memorial Library on the LSSC South Lake campus. This is a walk-up vaccination drive.

Wednesday, April 14

8:30 am – 12:30 pm – Last names beginning A – L

12:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Last names beginning M – Z

Please do not start lining up before 7:30 am.

Thursday, April 15

8:30 am – 4:30 pm – All last names

Please do not start lining up before 7:30 am.

This vaccine event will provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses will be scheduled on May 5-6 at Cooper Memorial Library. A limited number of Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines may be available.

The event is for students and staff 18 and older. Students 16-17 are eligible if they bring a parent/guardian with them. The parent may also be vaccinated at the event.

Eligible individuals should visit our On-Campus Vaccination page at www.lssc.edu/covidvaccine for additional details and for required identification and documentation to bring with them.