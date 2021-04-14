J&J vaccine pause: Orange County to announce vaccine hesitancy program

Orange County leaders are taking action to urge people to get vaccinated.

Experts say even if one vaccine is put on hold, there are two other options. Orange County plans to announce a major vaccine hesitancy program on Wednesday.

"This will be a public-private partnership to get our residents vaccinated," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The partnership with the Florida Department of Health, City of Orlando, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando among several other groups plan to announce the campaign together.

"Hesitancy, when there’s something like this you know -- rare clotting disorder -- that’s substantiated. That’s warranted. They deserve the right to know that the vaccines that they’re putting in their arms are safe and effective," said University of South Florida epidemiology associate professor Dr. Jason Salemi.

Epidemiologists say the news about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine shouldn’t make people more hesitant about getting vaccinated, but should actually make them more willing to trust that the government and scientists are doing everything they can to get this right.

"There’s never zero-risk associated with anything. But if you balance everything out, you look at the benefits versus risks, I still think it’s largely in favor of getting vaccinated."

Orange County will reveal more details on its campaign Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.