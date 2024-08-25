Lake Mary to host parade for Little League World Series champions: Here's when, where

The Lake Mary All-Stars have a lot to celebrate – 2024 Little League U.S. Champions and 2024 Little League World Champions!

And on Saturday, August 31, 2024, the city of Lake Mary will host a celebratory parade in their honor. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and be held in downtown Lake Mary, the city said in a Facebook post. Additional details would be released later.

"Join us for a day filled with excitement as we celebrate the incredible hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship of our young athletes and their coaches. This is a tribute you won’t want to miss—come be part of this once in a lifetime community celebration and cheer on our champions!!" the city said.

"Lake Mary did it!"

The Lake Mary All-Stars defeated Texas on Saturday in a stunning comeback to win the U.S. Championship series – and advance to the World Series title game against Chinese Tapei on Sunday. In extra innings, down 1-0, the Lake Mary All-Stars managed to squeak out a win, 2-1, on Sunday to become the 2024 Little League World Series champions.

It's Lake Mary's first World Series championship, despite nine attempts before, according to the Associated Press.

