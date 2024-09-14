Lake Mary Little League visits Gov. DeSantis at Governor's Residence: 'Made Florida proud'

The Lake Mary Little Leaguers – and 2024 Little League World Champions – were invited to the Governor's Residence in Tallahassee to celebrate their championship win.

Gov. Ron DeSantis shared photos on X of the team's visit.

"It was great to host and honor the Little League World Series champions from Lake Mary at the Governor’s Residence tonight, together with their friends and families," Gov. DeSantis said.

"Through their discipline, determination, and hard work, they have achieved something that no Florida team has ever achieved and have made Florida proud!"

The Lake Mary Little League had competed in the Little League World Series at least nine times, but this was the first time they had won the title game. And it was a thrill for the team and coaches on the field and fans watching at home to get to that game.

Lake Mary defeated Texas in a stunning comeback game to win the U.S. Championship game and go on to compete in the World Series championship game. During that game, Lake Mary defeated Chinese Taipei with a bunt in extra innings to win the championship.

Since their win, the team was recognized during a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, as well as with a huge parade in downtown Lake Mary. The mayor issued a proclamation recognizing their achievement and awarding them keys to the city.

The Governor's Residence, also known as the Governor's Mansion and "The People's House," is located at 700 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, not far from the state capitol, according to the website.

The original mansion was built in 1907, but was dismantled in 1955 due to structural issues. A new mansion – the current one – was built in 1956.

The home includes a swimming pool, cabana, exercise room, greenhouse, and rose garden.