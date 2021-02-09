Lake County woman receives vaccine, husband turned away when shots run out

Publix does it. Now, Walmart will soon do it too.

Beginning on Friday, there will be 119 Walmart stores across 34 counties that will begin offering COVID-19 shots for senior citizens. Across the state, that’s about 25,000 doses.

In Orlando, 16 Walmart’s will start vaccinating seniors over 65. Starting Friday Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie will also have the vaccine in Florida.

More vaccine site should make it easier for people 65-and-up to get the shot, but it hasn’t always been easy. James Gallo thought that both his parents in The Villages would get their shot at Publix, but his 82-year-old father was turned away. The store ran out of shots after giving his mom a vaccine.

"We were kind of antsy, you know I'm feeling a little terrible for him and with him and you know feeling bad and a little anger that I couldn't get him on." Said Gallo.

Finally, the dad got a reservation with Walmart. He gets his vaccine this Saturday.

"When we finally got it, we were so happy."

Gallo encourages others who are struggling to find a vaccine to keep checking the store's website for availability.

