Mount Dora plans road reconstruction, improve storm water drains after flash flood

The Brief Mount Dora staff are working toward a Local Agency Program (LAP) certification, to allow the city to be eligible to receive Federal Highway Administration funding. The city faced three main damages: Donnelly Street, Wolf Branch Road – which was previously damaged in Hurricane Milton – and a washout behind homes at Waterman Village – a lake-side retirement community. Mount Dora plans an expedited 14-day construction bid, which will start in the winter of 2026, the city said.



The City of Mount Dora announced a timeline for repairs to major roadways and stormwater drainage improvements, following the damaging aftermath of an Oct. 26 flash flood.

Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.

The backstory:

During an Oct. 26 storm, in which the city experienced flash flooding, Mount Dora had 14 to 19 inches of rain within a short period of time, Megan Milanese, Director of Lake County’s Emergency Management, said. This "significant" flash flooding – particularly in Mount Dora and Eustis – contributed to vehicle damage, road closure and infrastructure impact.

The city faced three main damages: Donnelly Street, Wolf Branch Road – which was previously damaged in Hurricane Milton – and a washout behind homes at Waterman Village – a lake-side retirement community.

Damage from flash flooding in Mount Dora, Florida, Oct. 27, 2025.

Repairs to Donnelly Street

What we know:

City staff are currently working toward a Local Agency Program (LAP) certification. LAP will allow the city to be eligible to receive funding through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Emergency Relief (ER) Program to support roadway reconstruction — with up to 80% reimbursement for the project’s costs, the city said Nov. 10.

The rebuild engineering phase of the reconstruction of the road is planned to start next week, in which the city said it'll have a clearer project timeline. "Because boardwalk plans already exist for the area, this process is expected to move forward at an expedited rate," the city said.

After the rebuild engineering work, Mount Dora plans an expedited 14-day construction bid, which will start in the winter of 2026, the city said.

Waterman Village and drain improvements

In addition to the road and boardwalk reconstruction, the city will also focus on three infrastructure upgrades, including:

Installation of new reclaimed water lines

Stormwater drainage improvements

Undergrounding of electric conduit from Limit Avenue to Waterman Village

Preventative measures

Mount Dora is also working to mitigate flooding impacts that affected Old Eustis Road, Chautauqua and Highlands neighborhoods. The city is working with an engineering consultant to develop these mitigation plans, the city said Nov. 10.

"These plans aim to improve long-term stormwater management and reduce the risk of future flooding events in these residential areas," the city said.