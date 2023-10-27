'Looked like he saw a ghost': Lake County man runs to neighbor's home after frightening bear encounter

Sandra Lach said she was home watching television, two nights ago, when she got a frantic visitor.

"He looked like he saw a ghost. I was scared to death, he was like, 'Can I come in your house, I just saw a bear, he's right over there!' I'm like, 'Sure thing, come on in!'"

Lach said the man was just out for a walk when he came across a bear, out on the street. He stayed until someone came to pick him up.

"He didn't want to walk back over, and I don't blame him. I wouldn't go anywhere near walking home, after seeing the bear!" Lach said.

Lach moved to the area in 2021 and said they've seen many more bears walking the streets since developers built a new community behind them.

"They've done so much building," she said, "they're basically displacing them."

Lach's daughter, who lived nearby, got a grainy photograph at night of a mama bear and cubs in her yard. Lach also said a bear made a hole in her fence and broke into her chicken coop.

Trapper Frank Robb said it was the inevitable result of people moving into the state.

"The more of these developments we have, and the more move into Florida - last I heard it was a thousand people a day - the more these wildlife interactions are going to be happening."

Robb recommended people out for a nature hike or evening walk carry a pole or walking stick, something to put between themselves and any dangerous wildlife.

Lake County officials said all development must comply with Florida Fish and Wildlife's standards on protected species and environmental regulations.