Former Orlando police officer dies after jumping into Lake Minneola

A former Orlando police officer, David Arenas, passed away earlier this week after jumping into Lake Minneola in Clermont. Arenas served with the department from 1992 until his retirement as a lieutenant in 2020.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, May 13, while Arenas was enjoying the water with his family. Following his leap into the lake, he failed to resurface.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team conducted a search and located his body several hours later. Arenas was 64.

Authorities search for a missing swimmer in Lake Minneola, Monday, May 13, 2024. [Credit: Rick Molinaro]

