Suspect in Lake County standoff shot by deputies, taken to hospital, deputies say

A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The person's condition was not immediately clear.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, LCSO said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Pine Island Road in an unincorporated area of Clermont, Florida, for a well-being check when they were confronted by a person armed with a rifle and a handgun.

"Deputies sought cover and attempted to communicate with the individual; however he would not speak with deputies and retreated into the home," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

At some point, the unnamed suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office did not immediately elaborate on what happened.

Deputies asked people who live nearby to avoid the area.