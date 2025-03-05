Lake County deputies honored for bravery in deadly ambush that killed Master Deputy Bradley Link

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff's Office honored deputies and support staff for their bravery during an August ambush that killed Master Deputy Bradley Link. Authorities say Julie Sulpizio lured deputies into a deadly trap, leading to a shootout where her husband and daughters took their own lives. Deputies wounded in the attack received medals, while Link was posthumously recognized for his heroism.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office honored deputies and support staff for their bravery during an August ambush that killed Master Deputy Bradley Link.

‘The very best of our community’

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office held an award ceremony to honor deputies and support staff involved in the response to the deadly ambush that took the life of Master Deputy Bradley Link. Authorities say Julie Sulpizio lured deputies to her bunker-style home under the guise of a well-being check in August, leading to a violent shootout. During the confrontation, Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives. Deputies Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano were both shot and hospitalized but survived. Sulpizio now faces trial for her role in the incident.

What we don't know:

While Sulpizio has been charged, her exact motive for orchestrating the ambush remains unclear. Authorities have not provided further details on what led her family to stockpile weapons or what may have triggered their final actions. Additionally, questions remain about the extent of law enforcement’s prior knowledge of the household’s doomsday-prepper activities.

The backstory:

Julie Sulpizio and her family lived in a heavily fortified, bunker-style home, stockpiling weapons as doomsday-preppers.

In August, she reportedly called law enforcement for what seemed to be a routine well-being check, but when deputies arrived, they were met with gunfire. Master Deputy Link returned fire to protect his fellow deputies before being fatally wounded. During the shootout, Sulpizio’s husband and daughters turned their weapons on themselves.

The incident left a lasting impact on the sheriff’s office, with multiple deputies injured and the loss of one of their own.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell praised those involved in the deadly ambush.

"Everyone being recognized today represents the very best of our community," said Sheriff Peyton Grinnell at the ceremony, emphasizing the bravery of his deputies. "They go above and beyond the call of duty, often putting their safety at risk to protect others."

Deputies honored Master Deputy Link’s sacrifice when presenting his wife with a posthumous Purple Heart and Medal of Honor.

"Without hesitation, Master Deputy Link returned fire, giving other deputies on scene the ability to vacate the residence with their lives. Master Deputy Link died a hero," deputies announced, as she accepted the awards.

