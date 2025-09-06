Lake County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car goes airborne, hits tree: FHP

The Brief A deadly crash took place Friday night in Lake County. Troopers say a driver ran off the road, causing the car to go airborne and hit a tree. The crash killed one and left another seriously injured.



One person is dead, and another is seriously injured, after a Friday night crash in Lake County where a car went airborne and hit a tree, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say.

What we know:

The FHP says the crash took place around 10 p.m. Friday on County Road 439 and Live Oak Ranch Road in Lake County.

According to a crash report, a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling northbound on C.R. 439, approaching Live Oak Ranch Road, when it ran off the roadway right at high rates of speed.

The car then went airborne and struck a tree, troopers say.

Officials responded to the scene around 8:07 a.m. on Saturday after a resident called FHP, saying he saw vehicle parts and the driver on his property.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Belleview, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Troopers say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Meanwhile, the passenger, a 29-year-old man from Crestview, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The man was reported as wearing his seatbelt.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the car to run off the road. Troopers say that the exact time that the crash occurred is still under investigation.

The updated condition of the passenger is unknown. It is unclear how long the passenger remained in the car until he received help.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.