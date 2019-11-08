Lake County commissioner addresses “Second Amendment Sanctuary” declaration

Lake County is the first county in the state of Florida to declare itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."

Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the declaration guaranteeing residents their Second Amendment rights. Commissioner Josh Blake brought the resolution up because of the national gun debate.

"There have been very terrible crimes that have been committed by very terrible people, as we're all aware. I think it's kind of compounded the tragedy that many of these crimes have taken place in gun-free zones where people were not legally allowed or able to defend themselves with force," Blake said. "Unfortunately, one of the primary reactions nationally to these criminal acts has been to penalize law-abiding citizens who make up the vast majority of gun owners in this country."

"A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." — Second Amendment to the United States Constitution

Some in Lake County are on board with the resolution.

“Everybody has the right to protect themselves, and that’s how it should be,” said resident Craig Mock.

However, some don’t agree, saying some gun control measures are necessary.

Advertisement

“Lake county should maybe participate in that instead of saying they’re not going to do anything at all,” said resident Donna Piper. “Innocent people are being killed.”

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell has also signed off on the resolution, fully supporting Lake County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.