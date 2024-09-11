Family of man fatally shot in Daytona Beach McDonald’s parking lot grieving, seeking answers

Loved ones of a man who was shot and killed while trying to pick up dinner for his children at a McDonald’s in Daytona Beach are speaking out about the incident.

The mother, girlfriend, and sister of 30-year-old Nick Collins say they are in shock. Collins’ girlfriend, Cassie Barnette, was with him at the time of the shooting.

"We were just trying to get dinner for the kids," Barnette said, recalling the moment when another car backed into theirs in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Collins got out of the vehicle, and things quickly escalated.

"It was a 20 to 30 second window. Before I could even reach for the door handle, it happened," Barnette said.

Collins was shot in the chest by the other driver.

"That’s when I got out and ran over to him and tried everything I could to save him," she said. Despite her efforts, Collins died at the scene.

The shooter told detectives he fired out of fear for his life. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

"The community, his friends, have all come together and we want to see justice for Nicholas," said a family member, as the family awaits the outcome of the investigation.

They remembered Collins as a kind soul who was always willing to help others.

"He was such a kind soul. He would take the shirt off of his back to give it to anyone who needed it," said a relative.

The family is now focused on raising money for Collins’ funeral arrangements and supporting the 10 children he left behind.

"He was always the brightest soul in the room. We hope to celebrate the light and the happiness that he always brought into our lives," Barnette said.

A legal expert told FOX 35 News that Florida’s "stand your ground" law could apply in this case, which might explain why no charges have been filed yet. The investigation is ongoing.

