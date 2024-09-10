2 Brevard Public Schools sheltering in place due to nearby police activity, police say

Two Brevard Public Schools – Stone Magnet Middle School and University Park Elementary – were placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to nearby police activity, according to the school district and Melbourne police.

Both schools have since been downgraded to a shelter-in-place, officials said.

In a Facebook post around 12:30 p.m., Melbourne Police said the lockdown was a precautionary measure "due to police activity in the area. It has since been updated to reflect the shelter-in-place change.

Police said there was still activity in the area. Police have not elaborated on exactly what that activity is or what the investigation is about. FOX 35 has reached out for additional information.

This is a developing story. Information may change as new info comes into the newsroom.