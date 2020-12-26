Laid-off Disney worker creates wooden American flags in his garage

article

A Central Florida man who was laid off earlier this year has started his own patriotic business right out of his garage.

Mark Newman is the owner of It All Started With a Flag, where he creates handmade, wooden American flags. He also makes wooden creations of the Thin Line (blue, red, gold, green), Military (Air Force, Marines, Navy & Army), and Mickey Mouse.

Newman was laid off from his job at Disney earlier this year after 24 years with the company due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 35's Ryan Elijah posted a photo on Saturday of him and Newman with some of his handmade pieces.

"One of our special gifts this year. Mark Newman makes these beautiful wooden flags in his garage after being laid off at Disney after 24 years," Elijah wrote on Facebook. "My family loved the flags and supporting Mark!"

To order a flag and support this local business, click HERE.