Central Florida man stops at Publix, wins $1M on scratch-off before Christmas

A Central Florida man has one million reasons to celebrate the holidays this year after winning the $1 million top prize on a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Clarence Johnson, 53, of Winter Park, won THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. He purchased the winning ticket from the Publix at 440 North Orlando Avenue in Winter Park. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Johnson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The scratch-off costs $30 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

