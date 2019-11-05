Kohl’s offers double its regular military discount in honor of Veterans Day

article

Kohl’s is offering double its military discount for Veterans Day, increasing it from 15 percent to 30 percent.

The retail company has been offering 15 percent off for veterans in their “Military Monday” year-round discount, and now the store is offering 30 percent off from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Kohl’s plans to introduce a variety of deals over that time period, which includes giving $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent, according to Military.com.

The discount applies to veterans, active-duty members and their families in stores nationwide.