Kitten trapped in pipe and rescued by firefighters finds 'furever' home

A kitten that was trapped in an underground pipe at a Florida school has been rescued and given a new home, thanks to the efforts of Lake County firefighters.

On Thursday, Lake County Fire Rescue's Engine 91 responded to Mascotte Charter School after reports of a trapped and distressed kitten.

"We monitored the space for hazardous gases, made entry, and after about an hour were able to draw the kitten out," Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

A kitten trapped inside an underground pipe at Mascotte Charter School was pulled to safety.

A teacher at the school immediately adopted the kitten, according to firefighters.

"We were so happy to help a feline friend in need find a ‘furever’ home," they said.

