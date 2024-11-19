Kissimmee mayor sworn in, lays out plans to rebuild trust in police department

Jackie Espinosa was sworn in as Kissimmee's new mayor during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Espinosa says she is focused on addressing issues within the police department and rebuilding trust with the community.

"We want to make sure that the community feels safe and feels that we're taking care of business from day one," Espinosa said in a one-on-one interview with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns.

She also expressed interest in reinstating the Citizens' Review Board for police. The board, originally established in 2021, was disbanded in June after Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills into law.

One of the bills, House Bill 601, prevents civilian review boards from investigating law enforcement. The other, Senate Bill 184, criminalizes harassment of officers and first responders.

"The governor was trying to act prudently on his behalf for our specific situation. I think our interim chief of police is very experienced. He will have oversight on that, as well as our city manager. And I think we'll bring in people to that board that are experienced and that understand the due process of law," Espinosa said.

The review board's goal would be to advise the police department and review policies and procedures, but it would not investigate complaints of misconduct.

Kissimmee's Interim Police Chief Major Robert Anzueto also weighed in on the measure. He said, "I think we could use it as a transparency for our agency and the community that we serve."

Espinosa emphasized her connection to the city and its diversity. "Our community is diverse. It's changed. And I understand the old, the new, the north, the south, and I am that bridge that can connect everyone," she said.

Mayor Espinosa has lived in Kissimmee for 33 years, raising her family and granddaughters there. She says she is committed to keeping the community connected during her time as mayor.

