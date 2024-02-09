Lady Dragons, Orlando's woman's hockey team, plays at Kia Center

The Kia Center is home to the Orlando Solar Bears, the Lady Dragons took center stage.

A few years ago, the Lady Dragons had about a dozen players come out for the team.

That number has now tripled.

"We have a rotating roster of probably about 30 or 40 girls that come out on any given Sunday," Lady Dragons head coach Sarah Jones said.

This team is part of an adult women’s league.

They usually play at the Orlando Ice Den in Maitland. On Friday, they competed against each other in an intersquad game at the Kia Center.

"It’s awesome for us. It’s not only cool to play on professional ice. But it’s a really cool opportunity for our team because we’re really trying to grow the sport," player Lauren Day said.

The players range in age and skill level.

Some are even new to the sport.

"I had only ice skated once before I showed up to play my first-ever game. I was like guys, I don’t know how to skate, help me and everybody was great," Day said.

While some are still being their footing on the ice and others are more seasoned in the sport, the women are thankful for the opportunity to play ice hockey.



"I’ve been playing hockey since I was about 10 years old. When I was a kid, I didn’t have anything like this. So it’s really nice to be able to have this now and have girls to look up to," Jones said.

If you’re interested in joining the Lady Dragons, you can find more information here.

