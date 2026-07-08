Kentucky felon, Ronald Exantus, up for release in late July

The Brief A Kentucky convicted felon is up for early release this month. Richard Exantus, 42, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity after Logan Tipton, 6, was stabbed to death. Months before Exantus' expected release, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 442 – also known as "Logan's Law" – into effect, in honor of Logan Tipton.



A Kentucky felon behind bars after the 2015 death of six-year-old Logan Tipton is set to be released at the end of the month.

Ronald Exantus, who is currently in the Kentucky State Reformatory following his extradition to Kentucky from Marion County, could be released on July 29, inmate information with the Kentucky Department of Corrections shows.

A Marion County Sheriff's Office photo shows the proximity of the home Ronald Exantus was living in to a Marion County School.

Exantus was extradited to Kentucky after he served less than half of his sentence, but failed to register as a felon within 48 hours, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier reported. He was found by deputies near a Marion County elementary school.

What we know:

Exantus, 42, was arrested after Logan Tipton from Versailles, Kentucky was found stabbed to death in his home. Investigators said Logan's death was the result of a home invasion.

Exantus was arrested in connection with Logan's death, but a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity. However, Exantus was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault – resulting in a 20-year prison sentence.

Read: Marion County deputies take Ronald Exantus into custody

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Exantus' maximum sentencing expires in November 2035, but he's up for release on July 29.

Logan Tipton's legacy

On April 2, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 442 – also known as "Logan's Law" – into effect, in honor of Logan Tipton.

The law toughens the sentencing for violent offenders. Exantus was initially released just 10 years after Logan's death.

The changes include:

A violent offender who has received a life sentence and has not been sentenced to 35 years without probation can't be released on probation or parole until he or she has served at least 30 years.

Prohibiting a violent offender who has been unanimously denied discretionary parole from qualifying for mandatory reentry supervision.

Requiring a treating professional for a defendant who has received a sentence of guilty but mentally ill to file a petition for involuntary hospitalization.

"This will strengthen Kentucky's sentencing and parole laws to make our commonwealth safer and ensure Logan's legacy lives on forever," Beshear said in an X post.